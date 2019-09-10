Society

Anchors Away! Big Change at Starbucks

By , , and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In their regular segment, "Anchors Away", Sandhya Patel, Larry Beil, Dan Ashley, and Ama Daetz hit the streets to talk about interesting stories and issues making the news. This week, what you will no longer see at Starbucks. Is it a sign of the times?

Do you still read the newspaper in print? The daily paper has been such a staple in the everyday routine of millions of Americans but, sadly, that continues to change ever more rapidly.

If you enjoy the morning paper with you morning cup of Starbucks-- watch this from Dan, Ama, Sandhya, and Larry.
