Bay Area Jewish community condemns New York Hanukkah attack

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area Jewish community is reacting to the violence back east, many say it must end.
A menorah lighting in Emeryville Sunday, where there were mixed emotions on this holiday.
"May we not know violence in the world," said one speaker.
Rabbi Yosef Langer lit candles on his menorah. But on this last night of Hanukkah, there was sadly little to celebrate during this festival of lights.
"What we just saw in New York, is people out of touch.. hatred and heartache, raising havoc," said Rabbi Langer.
Langer is Rabbi at Chabad of San Francisco. He denounced the violent actions of a man who entered a rabbi's home in New York on Saturday and stabbed five people during a Hanukkah celebration.
Chabad's location on 6th Street is more than visible, with a large sign in the window. This place of refuge and worship has increased security since last year's shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
So has Congregation Sherith Israel on California Street.
David Bolaffi is a security director and a member of this congregation. He declined to say how security has been increased, but with increased violence targeting Jewish communities, sadly this house of worship has no choice.
Bolaffi is now speaking out.
"The anti-semitism angers me, it has to stop. And against Jews on a high holiday celebration," said Bolaffi.
Bay Area Rabbis and members of the Jewish community say their prayer for 2020, is peace.
