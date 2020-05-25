Society

'Homebuying is an adventure': Bigfoot found sheltering in place at million dollar Santa Cruz house for sale

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Bigfoot was spotted in the trees of Santa Cruz!

The Sasquatch seems to be doing what we all are during the novel coronavirus related stay-at-home order: Zoom calls, baking and some reading.

These photos are from a 5 bedroom, 3 bath real estate listing on Zillow for a home in Felton, just North of Santa Cruz, Calif.



RELATED: Real estate sales expected to pick up pace once tours of available Bay Area homes begin Monday

Realtor Daniel Oster says he wanted to make people smile with the photos. He adds we could all use a bit of levity these days.

"It just came to mind, Oster tells ABC7 News. "Homebuying is an adventure, and we wanted to surprise folks and make them smile. We could all use a bit of levity these days. Of course we were also hoping that it would help spread the word about the property. We have over 400,000 views on Zillow now, so that seems to be working."

