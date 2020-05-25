'Homebuying is an adventure': Bigfoot found sheltering in place at million dollar Santa Cruz house for sale

The Sasquatch seems to be doing what we all are during the novel coronavirus related stay-at-home order: Zoom calls, baking and some reading.
These photos are from a 5 bedroom, 3 bath real estate listing on Zillow for a home in Felton, just North of Santa Cruz, Calif.
RELATED: Real estate sales expected to pick up pace once tours of available Bay Area homes begin Monday
Realtor Daniel Oster says he wanted to make people smile with the photos. He adds we could all use a bit of levity these days.
"It just came to mind, Oster tells ABC7 News. "Homebuying is an adventure, and we wanted to surprise folks and make them smile. We could all use a bit of levity these days. Of course we were also hoping that it would help spread the word about the property. We have over 400,000 views on Zillow now, so that seems to be working."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions