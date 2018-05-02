BOY SCOUTS

Boy Scouts getting rid of the word 'boy'

EMBED </>More Videos

As of February, the boy scouts will be called Scouts BSA--at the same time, girls can formally join a troop. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Fong family enjoys doing outdoor activities together. But with one son in the boys scouts and a daughter in the girls scouts, Lei Fong was having to choose between outings. That has changed as eight-year old Jordan is now a cub scout, thanks to the early adopter program.

"So now because my sister is a boy scout, we can go together and do camping," said Hayden Fong who is a boy scout with San Francisco's Troop 14.

"The boys scouts are letting them do certain things that fit my daughter," explained his mother, Lei Fong.

RELATED: With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change

The main complaint coming from girl-scout parents is that the organization has never had the amount of rugged outdoor activities that the boys scouts have.

"I love the outdoors, I really like camping so my brother goes camping a lot, so I really wanted to go too so, we've gone camping a lot and I really like it," said Jordan Fong who now wants to make it all the up to Eagle Scout.

It will be up to each troop to decide whether or not to allow girls and if they do, initially girls and boys will be in separate units, while still participating together in outdoor activities.

"We could serve the entire family, such as you have boys and girls in the same family going to different kinds of events that was the reason we moved in the direction that we did," said Frank Yoke, Deputy Executive Director of the San Francisco Bay Area Council.

RELATED: Santa Rosa girls fight to join local Boy Scout troop

The Girl Scouts are not happy with the new boy scouts policy fearing they may lose girls.

As of February, the boy scouts will be called Scouts BSA--at the same time, girls can formally join a troop.

The Boy Scouts say change is always a work in progress.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyboy scoutsboy scouts of americagirl scoutspoliticsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Santa Rosa girls fight to join local Boy Scout troop
PHOTOS: Boy Scouts do their part on Memorial Day Weekend
Five San Rafael boys earn Eagle Scout honor
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
BOY SCOUTS
Boy Scout's novelty grenade prompts scare at Houston airport
Mormons to sever ties with Boy Scouts
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
Father of boy with Down syndrome sues Boys Scouts of America
More boy scouts
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News