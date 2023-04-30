'Courage and compassion': Hundreds remember East Bay Home Depot employee shot in alleged theft

Friends, family and co-workers gathered in the East Bay to say goodbye to Blake Mohs, a 26-year-old Home Depot security guard who was shot and killed.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of friends, family and co-workers gathered in the East Bay to say goodbye to Blake Mohs, the 26-year-old Home Depot security guard who was shot and killed while trying to stop an alleged shoplifter.

There was music and prayers to honor a young man who loved life.

"Blake cared for people, he cared for us and probably every person here today," said his Aunt Stacy.

Hundreds filled Fremont Community Church to remember Blake Mohs, who was shot and killed earlier this month while trying to stop at theft at the Pleasanton Home Depot Store, where he worked as a loss prevention employee. His co-workers wore their orange aprons as a tribute to Blake.

"Some saw him as a trainer, some saw him as an asset protection specialist or as a wonderful associate, we all saw him as a friend and part of the Home Depot family," said Home Depot employee Mike Chagoya.

"Right now the entire family is hurting," said Shelly Davis, talking about Blake's Boy Scout family.

He joined the scouts when he was 14 and lived by the scout's motto: "Be prepared." he did that everyday as a friend and mentor.

"He just lit up a room, and the kid could eat food, the kid could eat food. He shared though, not my spaghetti he didn't," said Scout parent Davis.

"I truly believe blake left so much behind in a positive way, he is truly going to be missed," said Scout parent Fydra Muck.

His family says Blake had big plans for the future. He was getting married this summer to his fiance Kacey and was hoping for a career in law enforcement.

"It's our turn to carry on the torch Blake lit for us -- his courage, his wisdom and compassion," said friend Matt Ridings.

