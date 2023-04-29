Boy Scouts host vigil for Home Depot shooting victim killed while on job: 'He had this bright light'

The Boy Scouts hosted a vigil for Blake Mohs, the employee who was killed during an alleged attempted shoplifting at Home Depot in Pleasanton.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- The Boy Scouts of America hosted a candlelight vigil for Blake Mohs, the loss prevention employee who was shot and killed during an alleged attempted shoplifting at Home Depot in Pleasanton.

Blake Mohs, 26, was remembered for being a local volunteer camp counselor, Eagle Scout and a volunteer cadet with the Newark Police Department.

Last week, Mohs was shot and killed during an alleged attempted shoplifting, while working as a security guard for Home Depot.

During the vigil, some of his colleagues shared a few words.

"I got to say he always wanted to give someone a chance. I'm definitely proof of that he - he would come up to me and somebody was doing something they shouldn't be doing and he was like - you want to give them a chance."

The scouts wanted to take this moment to honor Mohs and heal together.

This is an undated image of Blake Mohs, when he was an Eagle Scout. Mohs was shot and killed during an alleged attempted shoplifting at the Home Depot in Pleasanton, Calif. Lorie Mohs

Friday evening's gathering included his parents Lorie and Eric Mohs, and his brother Matthew.

Some people didn't know Mohs personally, but wanted to express their condolences.

"He contribute his life to our community," one speaker said.

Other speakers shared his passion for scouting.

"I've worked countless camps with him, at Los Mochos, at Camp Royaneh. His presence was the best thing in my heart and getting the news didn't even feel real," a close friend of Mohs said.

During sunset, candles were lit and a moment of silence was held.

Colton Kendall, a member of Troop 176 in Fremont, said Mohs welcomed him into the troop and remained a mentor.

"He kind of welcomed me into the troop. And I never felt secluded," Kendall said.

Leadership is the biggest lesson Kendall learned from Mohs and plans on keeping that with him.

Charlie Utecht met Mohs ten years ago at camp.

"I want them to know that he was this amazing human. He had this bright light where you could just walk into a room and just fill it with positivity," Utecht said.

The Mohs family has asked that contributions honoring Blake be made to the Boy Scouts of America Camp Royaneh. The camp he volunteered for years, and the camp where he met his fiancée.

A celebration of life for Mohs is being held Saturday morning in Fremont.

