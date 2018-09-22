SOCIETY

Coast Guard recognizes young sailors who saved a man's life

The Sea Scouts spotted a kayaker who was stranded in the water off of Richmond, Calif. (KGO-TV)

YERBA BUENA ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Young sailors were recognized on Saturday for rescuing a stranded kayaker in the water off Richmond, Calif.

The commander of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco presented members of the Sea Scout program with awards on Yerba Buena Island.

In July, the kids were on their annual summer cruise when they heard a Coast Guard broadcast about the missing kayaker.

The Sea Scout lookout spotted the kayaker in the water near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

"It was kind of surreal. It was really late at night and we just saw him off the bow. I was below decks, skipper called me up and we dropped the sail, came around for him, got him on board," said Sea Scout Cole Harris.

The Coast Guard commander said the scouts saved the man's life. He'd been drifting in the 60 degree water for almost six hours.

"The Pegasus' crew's unwavering commitment to public service ultimately saved this man's life and exemplified the Coast Guard's motto of Semper Paratus (Always Ready)," said Capt. Tony Ceraolo, the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander.

"It also highlights the importance of having a personal VHF radio in case you need to contact the Coast Guard, while enjoying the Bay in a personal watercraft."
