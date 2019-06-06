CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Apple recalls adapter, Perdue recalls chicken, and General Motors, Michelin team-up

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Apple is recalling its adapters primarily used in Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom
The Cupertino-based company is recalling its "three-prong wall plug" adapters sold between January 2003 and 2015.
The adapters came with Mac and certain iOS products, and are included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit. Apple received six reports from other countries of wall plug adapters breaking, and customers receiving shocks.
But none of them happened in the United States.
Customers should stop using the adapters, and contact Apple for a free replacement.
Here are links to Apple and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission with more information.
Perdue Farms is recalling nearly 32,000 pounds of chicken products due to pieces of bone
The Maryland-based company says some of the products may contain pieces of bone.
The products are chicken tenders, chicken strips, and chicken breast nuggets sold under the "Perdue Simply Smart" brand.
They have a "Use-By Date" of May 20, 2019.
Here is a link to Perdue and California Department of Public Health with more information.
Michelin and General Motors team-up to create airless tires
Michelin and General Motors introduced new wheel technology called the "Michelin Uptis Prototype," or the "Unique Puncture-Proof Tire System."
General Motors plans to test the wheels with the Chevrolet Bolt Electric Vehicles later this year.
And it hopes to have the airless tires on all of its passenger vehicles by early 2024.
The companies' goal is eliminating tire flats and blowouts, and reduce the use of raw materials and waste.
Here is a link to General Motors with more information.
