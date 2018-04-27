Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2004373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Security is being stepped up at the Golden Gate Bridge after an alarming video of two Wisconsin teens climbing to the top of the north tower.

Don't freak out if you see people swinging up and down the Golden Gate Bridge next week because it's all part of an inspection, according to the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District.Transportation officials said crews will begin up-close inspections of the bridge's towers to assess the condition of the steel and determine if any areas need repair. "Our salty marine environment does its best to corrode the steel," district engineer Ewa Bauer said. "The inspection teams will look carefully at every rivet and seam to determine what work we need to do to keep this beautiful structure standing strong."Engineers will be strapped in to their ropes and pulleys.Officials said inspection teams will descend by rope from the top of the towers down to the sidewalks, beginning on the west legs of the tower and then moving to the east legs. They will never be directly over traffic.Crews have started installing scaffolding Friday on the sidewalks around the towers to protect people passing by below.Cyclists are also asked to walk their bikes around the towers.