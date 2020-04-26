Coronavirus

VIDEO: Deputies arrest three protesters during fiery anti-lockdown rally at closed SoCal beach

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Multiple people were arrested Saturday for showing up to a closed beach in the San Diego area to protest the county's beach shutdowns and stay-at-home order, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

About 75 to 100 people protesters gathered for a rally at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, according to deputies. A total of three people were arrested for refusing to comply with the county and state public health orders, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Cell phone video posted to the @openencinitas Instagram account shows one interaction, with a man being led away in handcuffs yelling, "This is America!".

Another protest was planned for Sunday at the Pacific Beach lifeguard station, starting at 1 p.m.

Beaches in the area, including Encinitas, will remain closed until Monday, when they will be partially reopened.

There have been several days of protests in cities around the country with demonstrators calling for the reopening of local and state economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

societysan diegosouthern californiabeachessocial distancingprotestcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placestay at home ordervirus
Some upstate NY businesses may open in May. Cuomo says
Facebook taking on Zoom with new 'Messenger Rooms'
Demand for virtual babysitters grows as parents work from home
Office spaces may look different once employees return to work
