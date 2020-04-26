VIDEO: Deputies arrest three protesters during fiery anti-lockdown rally at closed SoCal beach

About 75 to 100 people protesters gathered for a rally at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, according to deputies. A total of three people were arrested for refusing to comply with the county and state public health orders, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Cell phone video posted to the @openencinitas Instagram account shows one interaction, with a man being led away in handcuffs yelling, "This is America!".
Another protest was planned for Sunday at the Pacific Beach lifeguard station, starting at 1 p.m.
Beaches in the area, including Encinitas, will remain closed until Monday, when they will be partially reopened.
There have been several days of protests in cities around the country with demonstrators calling for the reopening of local and state economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders.
