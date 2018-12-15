A new exhibit was unveiled in the East Bay hills to honor the legacy of an old-growth redwood forests that once dominated the area.The East Bay Regional Park District and Save the Redwoods League will open the exhibit at the site of a giant redwood tree stump that remains in Roberts Regional Recreation Area.The exhibit will feature an observation deck and signage that will be used for educational programs on redwoods and climate change.Before aggressive logging in the 1850s-60s, the area was home to a forest of giant redwoods.The exhibit opening will be at 11 a.m. and feature speakers from the East Bay Regional Park District, including General Manager Robert Doyle, and Save the Redwoods League President Sam Hodder.The location is along the Roberts Ridge/West Ridge Trail, 10570 Skyline Boulevard in Oakland.