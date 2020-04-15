First responders line up to honor health care workers in Santa Clara County

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area law enforcement showed their appreciation for medical workers on the front lines during the novel coronavirus pandemic.They gathered outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose during the morning shift change. Police vehicles lined Turner Drive and Middle Drive, just outside the hospital. Law enforcement personnel clapped as medical staff arrived and departed their shifts.Organizers said they wanted to recognize and thank all the medical professionals working tirelessly to save lives during the pandemic.Several local agencies joined the tribute including the Santa Clara County Sheriff's office, Campbell Police Department, Gilroy Police Department, Los Altos Police Department, Milpitas Police Department, Morgan Hill Police Department, San Jose Police Department, San Jose State University Police Department, California Highway Patrol, San Jose Fire Department and Santa Clara County Fire Department.