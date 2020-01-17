Former San Francisco District Attorney Terence Hallinan reportedly dies at 83

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco District Attorney Terence Hallinan died on Friday morning, according to the SF Chronicle.Hallinan was a longtime figure in San Francisco politics. He served eight years as a city supervisor, then as the district attorney.Hallninan pushed for reform in the DA's office. He expanded rehab and treatment programs instead of incarceration.At one point, he called himself "America's most progressive district attorney."Perhaps one of his most infamous moves was in 2002, when he indicted the entire police department's command staff, accusing them of covering up the "fajita-gate" scandal. That ended in political embarassment.Hallinan was 83 years old.