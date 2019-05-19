Fortnite Battle Royale against cancer at Palo Alto mall

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Parents often complain their kids play too much Fortnite, but on Saturday, dozens of kids played for a worthy cause. It was Battle Royale against a rare form of pediatric cancer.
Dozens of young players tested their skills in epic battles, in a day-long tournament at the Microsoft Store at Stanford Shopping Center.
The fundraiser was organized by three Hillsborough families, each of whom has had a child who fought Osteosarcoma.
It's a type of bone cancer that afflicts about 400 kids each year in the U.S.
Christina Ip-Toma, Mother and Tournament Organizer, said, "So when kids are diagnosed with Osteosarcoma it's usually in their arms and their legs. So they can't play the games they use to play before they were diagnosed. So we thought video games would be a good way to connect with their friends."
The families hope Saturday's Fortnite battles will call attention to the ongoing battle against osteosarcoma.
They encourage people to donate to the St. Baldrick's Foundation to support the cause. For more information, go here.
