WATCH LIVE: Free speech rally canceled, but crowds still at UN Plaza in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A free speech rally and protest against Twitter and big tech companies is planned for Saturday in the mid-Market area of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Parks & Recreation department confirmed to ABC7 News that they have issued a permit for a rally at UN Plaza.

Organizers of the rally say the event will begin at 1 p.m. and that it will then transition at 4 p.m. to a protest outside the headquarters for Twitter on Market Street.

Organizers say they are upset with Twitter for banning and restricting conservative users.

A number of well-known conservative personalities are slated to speak at the rally according to the organizers website.

A counter protest appears to be organizing based off several social media posts, and flyers distributed in parts of San Francisco.
