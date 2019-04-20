Society

Girl discovers million-year-old shark tooth during spring break trip to North Carolina

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, North Carolina -- A girl on spring break with her family discovered an ancient treasure that is believed to be at least a million years old.

Avery Fauth found a megalodon shark tooth while searching the sand near North Topsail Beach.

Her dad had been looking for one for more than 20 years and got Avery and her sisters into the habit as well.

"We were all kind of jumping up and down and screaming really loud and my dad didn't believe us at first and I was Facetiming people and they said that we bought it, and so they kind of didn't believe us, but then when I came back and showed them, they said it was really cool," Fauth said.

The megalodon was the largest shark ever documented and went extinct millions of years ago.

That means the tooth could be up to 3 million years old.

