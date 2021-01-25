Coronavirus California

California Governor Gavin Newsom expected to lift strict stay-at-home orders, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to lift California's strict stay-at-home orders he imposed on much of the state in December.

In a letter to restaurant owners, the California Restaurant Association says sources tell them that officials with Gov. Newsom's office plan to lift the stay-at-home orders in all regions of the state on Monday.

Golden Gate Restaurant Association President Laurie Thomas says she's "optimistic outdoor dining will resume by the end of the week"

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces new, regional stay-at-home order in California

When Newsom announced the most recent round of stay-at-home orders, he divided the state into five regions. The new restrictions would be triggered if any region's hospital intensive-care unit available capacity dropped below 15%.

The stay-at-home order closed bars, wineries, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops, and other personal care services. Private gatherings of any size were prohibited, although enforcement of that has been inconsistent. Restaurants had to shut down in-person dining, even outdoors but were allowed to continue takeout and delivery.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions are still under the stay-at-home order, while lockdown orders for Northern California and Sacramento regions were lifted.

A spokesperson from the Governor's Office of Emergency Services sent a statement to ABC7 News saying:

"We see promising signs that California is slowly emerging from the most intense stage of this pandemic. We continue to look at what that means for the Regional Stay at Home order and anticipate that the state Department of Public Health will provide a formal update tomorrow morning."

Read the full letter from the California Restaurant Association below:

"Late this evening, senior officials in the Newsom administration informed us that the Governor will announce tomorrow that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in all regions of the state.

The regions of the state currently under the stay-at-home order are: Bay Area; Southern California; and San Joaquin Valley. Two other regions - Northern California and Sacramento region - are currently not under the stay-at-home order.

Again, a formal announcement is expected tomorrow and we will send you further information as soon as it's available. For now, we thought you'd like to know this good news."



Generally, counties still have the authority to set their own restrictions and may decide to keep some of the governor's orders in place as they see necessary.

WATCH:"Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Governments around the country are looking at ways to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. One way is to institute a shelter-in-place-order. But what does that mean and how does it work? We broke it down for you.


Stay with us for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiabusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicrestaurantstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area ICU capacity at 23%, exiting stay home order still unclear
Anxiety, confusion remain over SF COVID vaccine rollout
COVID-19 live updates: Bay Area ICU capacity increases to 23.4%
COVID-19 live updates: CA reports nearly 23,000 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area ICU capacity at 23%, exiting stay home order still unclear
Evacuation warnings issued in Santa Cruz Co. ahead of storm
Biden to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions lifted by Trump
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
COVID-19 live updates: Bay Area ICU capacity increases to 23.4%
Strongest storm of season to slam Bay Area this week
Show More
Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in military
Trash bin rolls down SoCal street by itself amid gusty winds
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
AccuWeather forecast: Wind Advisory in effect along Bay Area coast
Doctors study CA's COVID variant, fear it will keep mutating
More TOP STORIES News