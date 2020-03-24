Coronavirus

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers headed home after completing quarantine at Travis Air Force Base

By
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The two weeks of quarantine are up for the Grand Princess cruise ship passengers. Monday and Tuesday many will leave the base to head home.

"We're packing all this stuff and just to be ready on time. I'm anxious to get out of here," San Jose resident, Laurie Miller said.

When asked what she's most excited for?

"Seeing our kids," she replied. "I know we won't be able to hug them but at least we'll be able to see them. Just looking forward to sleeping in my own bed. Not waking up at 7am,"

RELATED: Passenger on Grand Princess cruise ship passes time singing songs during coronavirus quarantine

John and Laurie Miller were worried about the cases on their ship, now they're getting out to the news of over 42,000 cases across the U.S.

"We feel safer here than I think we will feel when we are at home. Here we're in a bubble. Now, we get to go back into the dirty real world and we'll see what's going on out there," said John Miller.

Their new reality will include more isolation from home.

Getting a head start are Adelina and Henry Serata from San Francisco.

"We're home, finally home!" said Adelina Serata.

RELATED: This is what life aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship looked like

The Serata's became an internet sensation and making the best out of their quarantine while showing the world a lighter side to an unexpected crisis.

"I got lots of washing and cooking to do and it'll be nice," said Serata.

Their granddaughter Michelle Heckert was their roommate and support aboard the ship throughout this journey.

Their bond growing stronger and just what they needed to face the upcoming weeks now in shelter in place.

"We're doing well. We all tested negative. So we're very happy and now we're going to sleep for a million days!" said Heckert.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytravis air force basetravis air force basecoronavirus californiacoronavirussolano countycruise ship
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus live updates: 3 Santa Clara Co. deputies test positive for COVID-19
What to learn from family under COVID-19 quarantine in Italy
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Santa Clara Co. families financially impacted by COVID-19 to receive relief funding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: 3 Santa Clara Co. deputies test positive for COVID-19
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Dr. Patel talks DIY face masks, social distancing, possible drug to treat COVID-19
FEMA debunks myths about COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus outbreak: Neighbors gather to keep each other safe
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
1st resident at assisted living center in Burlingame dies from COVID-19, family says
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Free COVID-19 testing center opens in Hayward
All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed
More TOP STORIES News