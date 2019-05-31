building a better bay area

Granny flats and green-living, the focus at San Jose's Building Division open house

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose residents came out by the hundreds on Thursday to an open house by the City's Building Division.

Crowds were hoping to learn more about two trends taking over the world of home improvement: granny flats and green-living.

RELATED: Bay Area students pitched housing solution to Facebook, social media leader listened

Staff from Planning, Building, Fire Prevention, Public Works, Environmental Services and Emergency Management were on hand to take questions from residents.

"I should've left a little earlier," San Jose resident, Tina Juaregui told ABC7 News.

She sat against the wall since City Hall Chambers were packed for a presentation on Granny Units.

Juaregui is looking to build extra space which would benefit her family, though she understands small backyard units are now being considered actual homes for others.

"I hear people talking about like, 'Oh, it's so expensive to rent a one bedroom apartment or a two bedroom apartment.' Let alone, it's really hard to find housing," she said. "I think it will help a lot if people can build on land that's already there and make it more dense and more usable."

RELATED: San Jose State University eyes Alquist building for possible affordable housing units

Outside City Hall, the Building Division presented a Carbon Free Trailer. The unit showcased energy efficient home installations.

Many who spoke with ABC7 News said they've already made the move to reduce air pollution, save water and, in their own way, build a better Bay Area.

"The only thing that's not electric right now is our heater, and we're looking to change that," Christine Eichin said.

She and her husband purchased an electric vehicle, which inspired them to take on solar energy at home.

"Being your own power plant is so incredibly enriching," she said. "It just feels great not feeling guilty."

The granny flat and green living approaches are both in line with the City's visions.

"Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) are helping to expand the housing supply- much needed in the Bay Area," Cheryl Wessling with the City's Planning, Building and Code Enforcement Dept. said. "And, the energy saving home improvements are very much needed because we all need to work together to fight climate change."

RELATED: More homeowners are building backyard housing units amid Bay Area housing crisis

You'll recall, Mayor Sam Liccardo recently proposed a program that would offer forgivable loans and waive fees for people willing to build and lease granny flats to low-income renters.

In February 2018, City Council also adopted Climate Smart San José, touted as a people-centered plan for a low-carbon community.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josebuilding a better bay areahousingconstructionsan jose
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News