'Shine On!': Historic Point Reyes lighthouse reopens after $5 million makeover

By Cornell W. Barnard
POINT REYES, Calif. (KGO) -- A historic gem in the North Bay has just undergone a major renovation. After more than a year, the Point Reyes Lighthouse is looking fabulous and ready to greet visitors again.

She looks pretty amazing for a senior citizen. In fact, the historic Point Reyes lighthouse just had some work done, and it was about time.

"This lighthouse is 148 years-old and over time has really corroded, it's the first major renovation down to all the iron pieces," said lighthouse spokesperson Jennifer Stock.

A year long, $5 million dollar facelift is complete. All the antique mechanisms inside the lighthouse have been refurbished too including all the glass inside the lens containing 1,032 crystals.

Even the infamous 308 steps leading down to the lighthouse have been refurbished and five more have been added. Going up that's a real climb.

The Helfond family have returned. They posed for a picture in the same spot back in 2013.

"What a difference from six years ago when we were here, it looks great, new windows and paint," said Russ Hellfond.

It's no longer a working lighthouse, the U.S. Coast Guard now operates one below, but she still stands as a shining beacon above the Pacific.

If you want to visit, the lighthouse is open Friday through Monday from 10am to 4:30pm. It's located within the Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County.
