Coronavirus impact: How restaurants, bars in Walnut Creek are changing its nightlife business

ABC7 News walked a couple of blocks in downtown Walnut Creek to see how businesses are adjusting to the shutdown.
Mint Forno Italiano, owner Claudio Ricciolini, 54, is handing out rolls of toilet paper with every to-go order. "It's one of the most requested item nowadays, so we thought they are giving support, we give toilet paper," Ricciolini said.
Both of his sons are now helping with the business. When we asked Ricciolini about what Italy is facing, he was too emotional to respond.
Next door at Risidual Sugar Wine Bar, they're offering bottles to-go which was something an employee said they never did before.
On the corner, Walnut Creek Florist had a sign that said they would reopen on April 7.
We talked to the owners of Lakanta, a Mediterranean grill and bar. They said they're only getting a few orders a day.
Fevzi Dinc, one of the owners, said all the employers are gone and they're down to three people.
"As you can see we have no customers whatsoever, it's all shutdown. We do only take-outs," Dinc said.
They're having a special discount on wine, all bottles are 40% off.
Further down Locust Street, off Bonanza Street is Broderick Roadhouse.
Stacy Lowenberg, the general manager, and Rolla Gahben, one of the owners, have worked at Broderick when it was still Hubcaps. The bar and restaurant has been in the community for nearly 40 years. They've never seen anything like this before.
"I think we had 48 people on our schedule, we're down to five," Gahben said.
They both had words of gratitude for the customers that are ordering to go.
"Thank you guys to all the community in Walnut Creek that's been so helpful, you know coming in, giving us business, door dash and to-go orders," Lowenberg said.
