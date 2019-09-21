Society

I-Team obtains video of deputy-involved shooting

In this undated photo, sheriff's deputies enter a hotel room in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco sheriff's deputy has been placed on desk duty after a violent confrontation at the home of an auto-burglary suspect who had missed a court date.

On Sept. 5, the deputy fired a shot through the man's fingers and into his pet pit bull's neck, killing her.

An argument is raging over what that surveillance video shows: is it excessive force or good police work?

I-Team Reporter Dan Noyes has obtained the video exclusively and is working on an investigation for ABC7 News at 6.
