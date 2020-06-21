'Japantown for Justice' honors Black Lives Matter movement, Juneteenth during demonstration

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Groups demonstrated in San Francisco Saturday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Demonstrations took place on the Bay Bridge, which was the site of a massive protest last week, and in San Francisco's Japantown.A Black Lives Matter caravan of cars took over the upper deck of the bridge.It brought traffic to a crawl around 6 p.m. Saturday.The CHP monitored the scene from a helicopter.San Francisco's Japanese community also came together to create art in solidarity with the black community.The group "Japantown for Justice" wanted to honor the movement for Black Lives Matter and recognize Juneteenth.Besides drawing signs, members also built a large black origami crane that says "Black Lives Matter" and "I Can't Breathe".A group of young Japantown neighbors organized today's event.