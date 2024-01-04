600-pound metal sculpture stolen in San Jose destroyed, sold for scrap metal, SJPD says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An update to a story we brought you previously on ABC7 News regarding the search for a stolen sculpture in San Jose: turns out that the local artist's metalwork has been destroyed.

Edo Rosenberg says the nine-foot-tall piece, which he spent months creating, was cut up and sold as scraps.

He had bolted the sculpture to the ground outside his studio so it could rust for part of the design.

VIDEO: Thieves take off with SJ artist's 600-pound metal sculpture bolted to the ground

Surveillance video shows a truck taking off with artist Edo Rosenberg's 600-pound metal sculpture bolted to the ground in San Jose.

Surveillance video showed a man with a truck stealing the sculpture on New Year's Day.

Officers tracked down the driver, who they say confessed to scrapping the sculpture at a recycling center.

Officers couldn't find the pieces, and the company may face penalties.

Police arrested the 40-year-old suspect for grand theft after his confession.

