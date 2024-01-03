VIDEO: Thieves take off with SJ artist's 600-pound metal sculpture bolted to the ground

"It is inconceivable to me to that someone would drive down the road with one of my pieces behind it."

Surveillance video shows a truck taking off with artist Edo Rosenberg's 600-pound metal sculpture bolted to the ground in San Jose.

Surveillance video shows a truck taking off with artist Edo Rosenberg's 600-pound metal sculpture bolted to the ground in San Jose.

Surveillance video shows a truck taking off with artist Edo Rosenberg's 600-pound metal sculpture bolted to the ground in San Jose.

Surveillance video shows a truck taking off with artist Edo Rosenberg's 600-pound metal sculpture bolted to the ground in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Bending metal is Edo Rosenberg's passion. Ever since he was young, he enjoyed turning metal into all different shapes and sizes. Now, his works get displayed in galleries all over the country. However, his latest piece is missing.

"I came in at 11 this morning and noticed it wasn't there," Rosenberg said. "It is about 9 feet tall, 8 feet wide and 9 feet deep, weighs about 600 pounds - just wasn't there."

Rosenberg was working on a new sculpture. Surveillance video from a neighboring business showed a white pickup truck driving by and parking in front of his studio. Someone gets out and drives off with the sculpture. Rosenberg had bolted it to the ground and didn't think anyone would steal it.

"The entire piece is anchored," he said. "And there were about three bolts in the ground."

MORE: 9 charged in thefts of Yogi Berra rings, Warhol and Pollock paintings: Feds

He had already spent thousands getting the materials, and had been working on it for months. He had plans to put it in a gallery, but those plans are halted.

"I didn't think somebody was going to come in with a pickup truck and drag it out of here," he said.

Rosenberg has filed a report with SJPD. He hopes to have it back soon. He doesn't want all the time spent on making it going to waste.

"Everyday, six hours a day grinding and welding, grinding and welding," he said. "It is inconceivable to me to that someone would drive down the road with one of my pieces behind it."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live