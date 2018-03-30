SOCIETY

Kickball team accused of trying to boot members of public from Dolores Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A sunny day at San Francisco's Dolores Park brings out sunbathers, jugglers, and their pets. So when sports teams that pay the city money to rent part of the park come in and demand their space, there can be trouble. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A sunny day at San Francisco's Dolores Park brings out sunbathers, jugglers, and their pets. So when sports teams that pay the city money to rent part of the park come in and demand their space, there can be trouble.

Thursday, a kickball team with SF Social Sports clashed with some members of the public when they tried to make them move.

Connie Chan with the city's recreation and parks department said in a statement, via email: "Our park permit system is put in place so kids can enjoy their birthday parties, people can happily have their weddings, and our communities can engage in civic celebrations safely in our parks. In this incident, this group has a permit for an area at Dolores Park to play sports on Wednesday, and Thursdays from 6:30PM to 8:00PM since 2016. We want everyone to play in parks, kick-ball or any other fun and safe activities, but what is important is that everyone treats each other, and our parks with respect, with or without a permit."

Some people ABC7 News spoke with say the city's reservation system is flawed.

"The problem that leads to this is that the city doesn't make it clear about what's going on," said one park visitor.

Cameron Ladewig says they shouldn't rent out Dolores Park at all. "It's kind of difficult to kind of come in and regulate, 'Hey we've taken up this area, we've paid this amount of money,' when people have already staked their claim here."

"If those individuals are nice and understanding, there's more than enough space out here for everyone," said San Francisco resident Shane Barker.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysportsrecreationrentsmission districtfightparkMission DoloresSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News