Line forms near recycling center in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Recycling plays a role in building a Better Bay Area.

ABC7 News viewer Damian Mendola shared a photo of cars lined up as people waited to cash in their bottles and cans at Tri-CED Community Recycle in Union City. He said this is just one-fourth the length of the line.

The company handed out flyers saying it is the last recycling center open in the area.

Earlier this month, we reported that RePlanet closed all its recycling centers in California due to a drop in prices for recycled materials.
