Society

Local listing for nanny in Menlo Park goes viral for ridiculous list of requirements

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Think you're cut out to be a nanny in Silicon Valley? Well, an au pair listing in Menlo Park is going viral for the requirements that go beyond the usual.

The listing on Google's job search platform is asking for someone to become a member of their household for a single mom's twins in the Menlo Park area.

Besides being a nanny by running errands and helping the kids with homework, you will need to be a manager and cook.

The listing says you need to be a "great consistent cook" able to, "Conduct research into vegan recipes and make modifications to regular recipes. Able to learn about using alternatives to milk and butter. Can read articles about eating beef and increases in breast cancer and can understand this information at a summary level, i.e., beef is bad, fish and vegetables are good."

You need to be athletic: "Can ski at least at an intermediate level (preferred) and can take kids on ski vacations and manage everything (preferred)."

You need to be an "excellent" driver: "Experienced driving in snow (preferred), experienced mountain driving (preferred) and experience driving in other countries (preferred)"

You need to be a travel agent: "Strategically think through vacation options based on the developmental levels of the kids and the need for the mom to relax. Conduct research into domestic and global vacation options based on criteria, populate information into a simple Excel spreadsheet, recommend and book vacations, track vacation expenses in Excel including track vacation home deposits getting returned."

The Mom is a CEO and "needs to relax on weekends."

Do you have what it takes to apply?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymenlo parksilicon valleyjobsviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
7 FAQ about SF's Market Street going car-free
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business
Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired, ABC News reports
'Matrix 4' to film in SF? Extras wanted
Show More
Super Bowl 2020: ABC7 staff makes 49ers-Chiefs predictions
Trooper calms girl with 'Frozen' chat after scary accident
Rapper YG arrested at LA home, booked for robbery
Pentagon: 34 US service members had brain injuries from Iran's strike
California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage
More TOP STORIES News