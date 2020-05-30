George Floyd

WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protest happening now in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A protest related to the death George Floyd is happening Saturday afternoon that started at the UN Plaza in San Francisco.

Protesters made their way to city hall. Now they have marched onto city streets.

This protest follows massive nationwide protests Friday night in response to Floyd's death, including in Oakland.

The protest left significant damage in the streets of Oakland with many storefronts destroyed and windows shattered.

RELATED: George Floyd death: Oakland protest ends in flames, dozens detained, storefronts damaged

Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis.

Video shows police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck until he became motionless.

The police officer was arrested Friday on murder and manslaughter charges in connection to Floyd's death.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
