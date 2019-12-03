Society

Logs placed along West Oakland streets raise concerns

By Anser Hassan
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Take a drive along Poplar Street in West Oakland and its hard to miss logs along the road. Some 2 feet wide and 10 feet long, and many tagged with graffiti.

Some think the logs were put there to prevent people living in RVs from parking in the industrial part of town.

Natasha Jenkins has been homeless for the past year and lives nearby. She understands the struggles homeless people deal with, but for her - a single woman living in a trailer - the logs provide security.



"If somebody was to park in front of my trailer, I would feel unsafe because I don't know what they are into, I don't know what they do," explains Jenkins. "The logs are to keep people (out), who dump stuff."

RELATED: Crackdown on illegal dumping coming to the East Bay

Needa Bee is with the homeless advocacy group The Village. She says she recognizes the safety concerns with the RVs. But Bee says this is a problem the city can't fix and logs are being punished those struggling to survive. Critics say the city is ignoring what looks to be illegal dumping.

"It's crazy that city won't respond to this, but they will respond with a quickness to someone who is surviving on their knees in a car," says Bee. "I think it is ridiculous and mean."

In an email to ABC7 News, the city responded by saying: "The city does not support intentional obstruction of the public right of way. Administrative staff will be reaching out to the Council-member's office and community stakeholders on this issue."

The city didn't indicate if they know who placed the logs on the street. Given the size and weight of the wood, it would likely have to have been done using a bulldozer or forklift.

RELATED: San Francisco neighbors pitch in to buy boulders to deter drug dealers, homeless

Bee says she doesn't know if the massive logs have helped anyone, but she definitely thinks its hurt the community.

"Then there needs to be a little more compassion, rather than so much hatred, Bee says. "Where do people go if there is nowhere for people to go?"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandwest oaklandhomelessparking
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Break in rain gives Bay Area residents time to prepare for next storm
SJ woman goes on search of her life after ultra rare blue macaw goes missing
New possible 'bomb cyclone' to bring rain, wind to Bay Area
Beloved Livermore Christmas light display derailed by fallen tree
Several inches of rain drench North Bay with more on the way
Fremont residents want stop sign, traffic light at intersection after deadly hit-and-run
Providing 'hope' for the homeless in San Jose
Show More
Popular Mexican game turns shopping in SF Mission district a neighborhood-wide game
Amazon fulfillment center busy on Cyber Monday
Posh Christmas tree in Spain worth millions
Stormy weather causing travel troubles at SFO, across the country
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers tonight
More TOP STORIES News