Logs placed along West Oakland streets raise concerns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Take a drive along Poplar Street in West Oakland and its hard to miss logs along the road. Some 2 feet wide and 10 feet long, and many tagged with graffiti.Some think the logs were put there to prevent people living in RVs from parking in the industrial part of town.Natasha Jenkins has been homeless for the past year and lives nearby. She understands the struggles homeless people deal with, but for her - a single woman living in a trailer - the logs provide security."If somebody was to park in front of my trailer, I would feel unsafe because I don't know what they are into, I don't know what they do," explains Jenkins. "The logs are to keep people (out), who dump stuff."Needa Bee is with the homeless advocacy group The Village. She says she recognizes the safety concerns with the RVs. But Bee says this is a problem the city can't fix and logs are being punished those struggling to survive. Critics say the city is ignoring what looks to be illegal dumping."It's crazy that city won't respond to this, but they will respond with a quickness to someone who is surviving on their knees in a car," says Bee. "I think it is ridiculous and mean."In an email to ABC7 News, the city responded by saying: "The city does not support intentional obstruction of the public right of way. Administrative staff will be reaching out to the Council-member's office and community stakeholders on this issue."The city didn't indicate if they know who placed the logs on the street. Given the size and weight of the wood, it would likely have to have been done using a bulldozer or forklift.Bee says she doesn't know if the massive logs have helped anyone, but she definitely thinks its hurt the community."Then there needs to be a little more compassion, rather than so much hatred, Bee says. "Where do people go if there is nowhere for people to go?"