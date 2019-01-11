Millbrae restaurant helps federal workers impacted by government shutdown

The smell of fresh Chinese food greets you as soon as you step into Millbrae's Wonderful Restaurant. Now, there's a new sign at the door to welcome people too."We heard about customers, just coming in talking to us about how the shutdown would impact them," You You Xue, the owner and general manager of the restaurant, said. "You know it hit close to home."Until the government shutdown is over, Wonderful is offering 50 percent off meals to any federal worker who isn't getting paid. Wonderful is located an exit up from SFO where air traffic controllers have already missed a paycheck."We get a lot of them coming to eat and we just want to make sure we're taking care of everybody, especially our neighbors," Xue said.Some federal workers at the airport have considered driving for ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft to make ends meet."Yeah I mean they've got to do something," Orlando Mims, an Uber and Lyft driver said. "It's sad they're not getting paid, so they come out and drive for Uber or Lyft to make some money."Mims has been driving for Uber for three years and admits doing it on top of a fulltime job could be tough.Coast Guard families won't get paychecks Tuesday. The East Bay Spouses Club organized a goods collection in Alameda to help 200 families."Yeah I definitely didn't think that it would ultimately come down to this," Anja Cangemi, President of the East Bay Spouses Club, said. "I think the reality of it is definitely sitting in."Cangemi's reality is one that many can only hope won't last much longer.