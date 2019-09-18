Society

Milpitas considers renaming street to Barack Obama Boulevard

Milpitas City Council will discuss whether to change the name of Dixon Landing Road to Barack Obama Blvd. (KGO-TV)

By
MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- On Tuesday night, Milpitas City Council will discuss whether to change the name of Dixon Landing Road to Barack Obama Blvd.



Councilmembers Bob Nunez and Anthony Phan suggested the city consider changing the name, which would be the first Barack Obama Blvd. in Silicon Valley.

The item on the council meeting agenda says, "this roadway leads into the Sunnyhills Community known as one of America's first integrated communities."

The reaction in the community and on social media has been divided.

"I really could care less honestly. To change it to something about Obama, I don't get it, I don't understand," said Victor Abbott, a 30-year Milipitas resident.

Abbott says he's an Obama supporter but feels the city council's priorities may be misplaced by focusing on renaming a street.

"If they want to do it, fine. I mean I think there are other ways to spend our money, don't you? I'm a truck driver, so the road conditions are horrendous around here. Fix the roads, do something about the traffic around here, before you start renaming streets and stuff like that."

"I think it's a good idea because he's my man," said Charles Henry, who lived in Milpitas for 40 years.

Henry thinks naming the road after President Obama, would honor the blue-collar community that moved to the area to work at the old auto plants.

"A lot of minority people used to work at General Motors and Ford, that was the history here. It was a lot of minorities, especially blacks, that worked here."
