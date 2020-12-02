day of giving

Mission Food Hub is helping fight COVID-19 food insecurities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This organization is a local nonprofit working to end hunger, and it connected with a national poultry company.

We featured the Founder of San Francisco Mission Food Hub Roberto Hernandez and the Vice President of Communications for Foster Farms Ira Bril.

The CANA-Carnaval San Francisco leadership is part of the Mission District's COVID-19 Latino Task Force for distributing food and assistance to individuals and families economically impacted by the forced closure of businesses.

The pandemic has proven to have significantly more devastating consequences on the Latino community from both a health and economic point of view.

Carnaval San Francisco will use 100% of your donation to support individuals and families in need with food assistance.

Thanks to Foster Farms, more than 96,000 pounds of donated turkey will help feed more than 120,000 individuals up and down the West Coast struggling with food insecurity, including more than 16,000 in the Bay Area.

The organization reports there is real hunger in the Mission from families unable to work or receive government support for weeks, and that they need food for seniors, disabled, and families with children.



To support the Mission Food Hub's efforts, donate here.

You can text the word "Comida" to (202) 858-1233 for directions on how to give.

Mailed donations are also accepted. Please make check to CANA/Mission Food Hub and mail to 1333 Florida Street, San Francisco CA 94110.

The hub is located at 701 Alabama Street in San Francisco and is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
