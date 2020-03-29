Coronavirus

Music brings people together, helps with coping amid COVID-19 crisis

By David Wright
Staying home, quarantined, isolated -- this is the world we now live in with the novel coronavirus pandemic and finding ways to cope amidst trying times has turned into inspiration for some.

VIDEO: Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown

From the Italian serenades, and balcony concerts, people are taking music to a whole new level.

Musicians with the Toronto symphony performed Copeland's "Appalachian Spring." Members of the Rotterdam Philharmonic played Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," and many others sang together through video chat.

RELATED: San Francisco residents sing from balconies to lift spirits during COVID-19 crisis

Music is a universal language bringing harmony, humanity, and hope.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusmusicu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
Sesame Street enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing
Dollar General starts discount for first responders, National Guard
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Teen charged after coughing on produce, sheriff says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended, report says
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until May 1, report says
SF's Muni temporarily stops light rail, subway service amid COVID-19 pandemic
Business owners prepare for worst after President Trump extends social distancing guidelines
Daly City firefighters surprise 4-year-old with birthday wishes while social distancing
Show More
SF residents encouraged to 'get loud for our heroes' battling the COVID-19 crisis
Local doctor says LA has key advantage over NY in spread of COVID-19
Santa Clara Co. opens fairground, trailers for homeless to isolate amid COVID-19 crisis
3 employees at 3 different SoCal markets test positive for COVID-19
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News