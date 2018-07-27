SOCIETY

#InMyFeelings challenge draws ire of NTSB as people begin to jump out of moving cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Rich Constantine's take on the Drake ''#InMyFeelings'' challenge is getting more attention than the dentist expected. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, this summer's social media phenomenon where fans film themselves dancing to Drake's latest single, is beginning to pose a safety hazard in the eyes of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Though many participants started out filming themselves dancing in the street (mimicking Shiggy, an online personality who is credited with creating and popularizing the challenge), many have now begun filming themselves jumping out of moving cars and dancing in the street.

More than a few would-be participants took to social media to share their failed versions of the challenge, also known as the #KekeChallenge.



The NTSB this week joined a growing list of law enforcement agencies that have warned against jumping out of a moving vehicle for obvious safety reasons.

"Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in the U.S. Hopping out of a moving vehicle or jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous -- to you and those around you," Nicholas Worrell, the agency's Chief of Safety Advocacy, told The Blast. "There's a time and place for everything, but our nation's highways and roadways are no place for the #inmyfeelings challenge."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyentertainmentsocial mediaNTSBdrakebuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldsafetytransportation
Related
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
SOCIETY
Twitter post makes shop owner's forgotten anniversary into a day he will never forget
Bay Area staffing agency says more workers 'ghosting' job interviews
Woman's inspirational journey to help girls make games
Girls change gaming industry with hopes of getting games published
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
3 Bay Area firefighters injured while fighting Carr Fire
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
2nd firefighter dies battling Carr Fire in Shasta County
Court sides with President Trump supporters in riot civil rights lawsuit
Temecula man charged with starting Cranston Fire, 8 others
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Containment grows on Ferguson Fire, almost 46,000 acres burned
Show More
Twitter stock plunging on weak user numbers
CHP officer injured after being hit by motorized cart near San Jose
Trump denies knowing about son's meeting with Russians, despite Cohen's claim
Bay Area firefighters bravely aid wildfire fight across state
SFMTA says bus operator shortage is causing commuter delays
More News