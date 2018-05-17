RACISM

NY attorney in 'racist rant' shamed on social media, kicked out of office

EMBED </>More Videos

Video has surfaced of a New York City attorney caught in a racist rant at a restaurant this week. Attorney Aaron Schlossberg has been caught on video in tirades before. (KGO-TV)

By
MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (KGO) --
Video has surfaced of a New York City attorney caught in a racist rant at a restaurant this week. Attorney Aaron Schlossberg has been caught on video in tirades before.

This time, he was caught confronting a YouTuber named Willie Morris. The tirade began after the two strangers bumped into each other on a Manhattan street in 2016.

RELATED: Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

A customer at a Fresh Kitchen in Manhattan was caught on camera expressing his displeasure over workers speaking Spanish inside the establishment


"What country are you from? Who are you? I'm gonna call the police," said Schlossberg. "You don't run into people. I'm a citizen here. You're not. You're an ugly (expletive) foreigner."

That encounter pre-dated Tuesday's incident that propelled Schlossberg to infamy. Someone posted video showing the attorney yelling at restaurant employees for speaking Spanish to two regular customers.

"My guess is they're not documented," Schlossberg said. "So my next call is to ICE to have them kicked out of my country. I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here."

Activists on Twitter quickly identified the raging man as the attorney. They noted the irony that his website offers consultations in Spanish.

VIDEO: Santa Monica parking lot spat escalates into racial rant
EMBED More News Videos

A parking lot dispute in Santa Monica escalated into racial slurs and a physical confrontation between a man and woman that was captured on video.


They've flooded Yelp with one-star reviews for his business, however Yelp has placed the business' page on "Active Cleanup," removing both positive and negative comments derived from the news coverage.

A New York congressman sent a grievance to the state court system asking for an investigation which could result in Schlossberg losing his law license.

The New York Post caught up with the attorney Thursday morning. He was hiding his face with an umbrella.
In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has raised money to send a Mariachi band and taco truck to his office Friday to "cheer him up."

However, ABC7 News received word that he has been kicked out of his office space.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracial profilingimmigrationICErestaurantracismu.s. & worldcaught on cameraNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
RACISM
President Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes
4 arrested in Charlottesville rallies
Charlottesville victim's mother: 'So much healing to do'
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa a 'lowlife'
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
More racism
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News