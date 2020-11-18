Coronavirus

'We're canceling that': Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is staying home this Thanksgiving

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Even Oakland's mayor is staying home for Thanksgiving this year.

Libby Schaaf joined ABC7's Midday Live Wednesday, where she announced she wouldn't be joining her family for the holidays this year - and not just Thanksgiving, but Christmas as well.

"I'm sorry I'm doing this over TV Hannah, but cousin Hannah - we're not coming," Schaaf said.

It's unclear whether her family was aware of the canceled Thanksgiving plans this year, but regardless the Oakland mayor is staying home.

RELATED: Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know

In addition to Thanksgiving, the Oakland mayor said she usually spends Christmas in Pennsylvania - but not this year.

"I have spent every Christmas for the last 20 years in Scranton, Pennsylvania. This is the first Christmas we are staying home, so we are taking this seriously," she said.

Schaaf's plan for the holidays mirrors what state and local officials are asking all Californians do this year - stay home and celebrate only with your household.

