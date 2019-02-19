PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

Former President Obama spends Presidents Day at Ayesha Curry's San Francisco restaurant

Former President Barack Obama is in the Bay Area and we are getting a glimpse at where he spent Presidents Day. (Chef Michael Mina)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Former President Barack Obama is in the Bay Area and we are getting a glimpse at where he spent Presidents Day.

Mr. Obama made a stop at Ayesha Curry's San Francisco restaurant.


The 44th president posed for a picture with Ayesha, Warriors star Stephen Curry and Chef Michael Mina at "International Smoke" on Monday.

Chef Mina shared a photo of the group saying, "No greater privilege than to cook for this man on Presidents' Day. Thank you for the highest honor Barack Obama!"

Former President Obama is in town for a convention in Oakland hosted by his My Brother's Keeper Alliance that supports boys and young men of color.

And there was one more special guest at Monday's star-powered dinner.

Chrissy Teigen tweeted a video along with a message.

It said, "Truly had such an incredible meal at International Smoke last night. Cornbread with Thai curry, baked oysters ahhhhh amazing job @ayeshacurry and @ChefMichaelMina!!"
