Texas officer rides mechanical bull while responding to noise complaint

KILGORE, Texas -- One Kilgore police officer went for a wild ride after showing up to a party for a noise complaint.Officer Besser asked the party to turn down the music, but first he had to let the partygoers know this wasn't his first rodeo.He hopped on the mechanical bull and lasted almost 30 seconds before being bucked off the side.The police department joked on Facebook that it wouldn't be a memorable birthday if they hadn't shown off their bull-riding skills.Now, we wonder how good his calf-roping skills are.