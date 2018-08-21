SOCIETY

Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads

After a Facebook post by ABC7 News' Dan Ashley about garbage piling up on Front Street near the ABC7 News station, many in San Francisco are reaching out and reacting, saying similar situations exist all over the city. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
After a Facebook post by ABC7 News' Dan Ashley about garbage piling up on Front Street near the ABC7 News station, many in San Francisco are reaching out and reacting, saying similar situations exist all over the city.

Director of Policy and Communications for San Francisco Public Works Rachel Gordon says the city has several initiatives to deal with garbage problems including 1,000 trash dumpsters with sensors to indicate they are full, lock service to make it harder for people to rummage through cans, and 44 new street sweepers coming on line.

In the meantime, the dumpsters seen in Dan's above Facebook post have been cleaned up.

If you see garbage, take video and call 311. The Department of Public Works wants to know.

