Gaza protesters at UC Berkeley dismantle encampment after talks with university

The pro-Palestinian encampment at UC Berkeley is being dismantled Tuesday afternoon after talks with the university.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The pro-Palestinian encampment at UC Berkeley is being dismantled Tuesday afternoon.

The university says negotiations with demonstrators have led to an agreement to expedite what it calls a new "socially responsible investment strategy."

This comes after a hearing from the UC Board of Regents on Tuesday who said if the UC system followed the students' requests, they would have to divest $32 billion worth of assets.

Chancellor Carol Christ says she's relieved to bring the campus protest to a peaceful end.

Demonstrators say they're going to protest at the UC Regents meeting at UC Merced tomorrow -- as other activists from across the state are doing.