Gaza protesters at UC Berkeley dismantle encampment after talks with university

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Gaza protesters at UC Berkeley dismantle encampment
The pro-Palestinian encampment at UC Berkeley is being dismantled Tuesday afternoon after talks with the university.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The pro-Palestinian encampment at UC Berkeley is being dismantled Tuesday afternoon.

The university says negotiations with demonstrators have led to an agreement to expedite what it calls a new "socially responsible investment strategy."

This comes after a hearing from the UC Board of Regents on Tuesday who said if the UC system followed the students' requests, they would have to divest $32 billion worth of assets.

Chancellor Carol Christ says she's relieved to bring the campus protest to a peaceful end.

Demonstrators say they're going to protest at the UC Regents meeting at UC Merced tomorrow -- as other activists from across the state are doing.

