Outages left thousands without power in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Power was restored Sunday afternoon after thousands of PG&E customers were left without electricity in Morgan Hill.More than 3,700 customers were affected by power outages reported around 10:45 a.m., according to PG&E's website The cause of the outage is unknown. PG&E assigned a crew to assess the damage.The estimated restoration time was 2 p.m.