Power fully restored to all PG&E customers affected by outages, officials report

A PG&E spokesman announced Saturday morning that all counties in the Bay Area impacted by due to the PSPS were restored.
Around 6:45 pm, the company tweeted that power to the remaining customers affected had been restored.
"All Customers Impacted by Safety Shutoffs Have Now Been Restored," the tweet says.
#PSPS Update: All Customers Impacted by Safety Shutoffs Have Now Been Restored. https://t.co/uwCkbmbusD pic.twitter.com/tXV7rp9K8g— PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 13, 2019
At its peak, the shutoffs impacted 737,000 customers statewide.
PG&E said it has identified 50 instances of weather-related damage to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, and the company is working on repairs. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines.
The utility released photos of some of the damage -- wires that fell and tree branches that blew into lines.
PG&E said it will provide a report detailing the damages to the CPUC within 10 days of completing the PSPS.
