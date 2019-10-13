Power fully restored to all PG&E customers affected by outages, officials report

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Power has been fully restored to all PG&E customers in the Bay Area and the rest of California affected by planned power outages, officials said.A PG&E spokesman announced Saturday morning that all counties in the Bay Area impacted by due to the PSPS were restored.Around 6:45 pm, the company tweeted that power to the remaining customers affected had been restored."All Customers Impacted by Safety Shutoffs Have Now Been Restored," the tweet says.At its peak, the shutoffs impacted 737,000 customers statewide.PG&E said it has identified 50 instances of weather-related damage to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, and the company is working on repairs. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines.The utility released photos of some of the damage -- wires that fell and tree branches that blew into lines.PG&E said it will provide a report detailing the damages to the CPUC within 10 days of completing the PSPS.