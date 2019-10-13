PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Power fully restored to all PG&E customers affected by outages, officials report

Power has been fully restored to all PG&E customers in the Bay Area and the rest of California affected by planned power outages, officials said.

A PG&E spokesman announced Saturday morning that all counties in the Bay Area impacted by due to the PSPS were restored.

Around 6:45 pm, the company tweeted that power to the remaining customers affected had been restored.

"All Customers Impacted by Safety Shutoffs Have Now Been Restored," the tweet says.



At its peak, the shutoffs impacted 737,000 customers statewide.

PG&E said it has identified 50 instances of weather-related damage to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, and the company is working on repairs. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines.

The utility released photos of some of the damage -- wires that fell and tree branches that blew into lines.

PG&E said it will provide a report detailing the damages to the CPUC within 10 days of completing the PSPS.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiasan mateosanta clarasonomaoaklandnapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&epower polescontra costa countywildfirepg&e public safety power shutoffsonoma countysan mateo county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to know about PG&E power shutdowns
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
PG&E Power Outage Timeline
ASK FINNEY: Do PG&E customers still have to pay, and are solar-powered homes safe?
Small businesses reopen after Moraga fire
PG&E says power restored to 99 percent of Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Angels thrill huge crowds at Saturday's SF Fleet Week airshow
SJ homeowner believes she was targeted by brazen burglars
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Electrician saved dozens of Napa wineries from a ruined Harvest during outages
I-TEAM: PG&E facing intense criticism for holding wine-tasting this week while planning blackouts
PG&E CEO responds to viewer question about 'party' held during power shutoffs
Show More
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Warriors Shop opens at Chase Center
Fleet Week festivities continue in SF through weekend
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
Sandalwood Fire: 2nd death confirmed, 76 structures destroyed in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News