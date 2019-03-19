Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight cities lawsuit

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Some people love it, others hate it-- but one thing is for sure, everyone has an opinion about the Flintstone house.The house is on Berryessa Way in Hillsborough and can easily be seen if you're driving along 280. Now, the city of Hillsborough is suing the house owner.The city doesn't like the idea of it being a landmark or the massive dinosaur statues on the yard. The owner of the property is Media mogul Florence Fang.The issues all started in 2017 when a city inspector noticed that that the orange and purple house had several statues surrounding it.The statues can be seen from other properties which is what makes them subject to design review. This allows neighbors and other affected people an opportunity to weigh in on scenery that affects their view and their properties.According to the city of Hillsborough, they have reached out to Mrs. Fang multiple times to remove the statues. But they are still there-so the city is suing her.The house was purchased for $2.8 million dollars in 2017 and, according to the city of Hillsborough, the owner is using it for parties.In an email, Mrs. Fang's office said she's speaking to her lawyers and will be fighting hard to keep her status. She has 30 days to respond to this lawsuit.