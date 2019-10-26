PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: Timeline of when the power could go out in Bay Area, Northern California

RELATED: PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: Maps showing Bay Area cities affected by PG&E power shutdown
Predictive data models indicate the weather event could be the most powerful in California in decades, with widespread dry Northeast winds between 45-60 miles per hour and peak gusts of 60-70 miles per hour in the higher elevations.
Here's a timeline of when the lights could go off, where to expect the strongest winds and how soon PG&E expects power restoration to begin:
Oct. 26, 2019
Red Flag Warnings start to go into effect for most of the Bay Area till 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
1-5 p.m. | Oct. 26, 2019
Shutoffs are expected to begin in affected areas of Napa County.
5 p.m. | Oct. 26, 2019
Shutoffs are scheduled to start in affected areas of Alameda County.
10 p.m. | Oct. 26, 2019
Shutoffs are scheduled to start in affected areas of Contra Costa County.
Saturday evening | Oct. 26, 2019
Shutoffs are planned for affected areas of Marin, Sonoma County, Solano, San Mateo and Santa Clara County.
Oct. 28, 2019
Forecasts indicate the peak period of winds should end in affected areas. Once the high winds subside, PG&E will inspect the lines and start restoring power. PG&E's goal is to restore the majority of customers as soon as possible after the weather has passed.
