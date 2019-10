PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: Timeline of when the power could go out in Bay Area, Northern California

RELATED POWER OUTAGESTORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E anticipates another Public Safety Power Shutoff expected to affect approximately 850,000 customers and may impact portions of 36 counties, including parts of the North Bay, East Bay, Peninsula and South Bay.Predictive data models indicate the weather event could be the most powerful in California in decades, with widespread dry Northeast winds between 45-60 miles per hour and peak gusts of 60-70 miles per hour in the higher elevations.Here's a timeline of when the lights could go off, where to expect the strongest winds and how soon PG&E expects power restoration to begin:Red Flag Warnings start to go into effect for most of the Bay Area till 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.Shutoffs are expected to begin in affected areas of Napa County.Shutoffs are scheduled to start in affected areas of Alameda County.Shutoffs are scheduled to start in affected areas of Contra Costa County.Shutoffs are planned for affected areas of Marin, Sonoma County, Solano, San Mateo and Santa Clara County.Forecasts indicate the peak period of winds should end in affected areas. Once the high winds subside, PG&E will inspect the lines and start restoring power. PG&E's goal is to restore the majority of customers as soon as possible after the weather has passed.