PG&E says 'essentially all' customers restored after outages

PG&E has restored power to essentially all customers impacted by the Oct. 29 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).Currently, 1,400 total PSPS-impacted customers remain out of power.Due to favorable weather, PG&E did not need to turn off power in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties. This reduced the scope of the preventative outages by 30,000 to approximately 510,000 customers in portions of 22 counties. Most of those outages are in the North Bay, specifically in Sonoma and Napa counties. PG&E gave the weather "all clear" for inspections on Wednesday morning.Power was restored to 96 percent of Marin County customers Wednesday afternoon, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. According to Napa County, most of Napa should have power by Wednesday night.PG&E has restored power to all other Bay Area counties, except for Contra Costa County, which is at 97 percent restoration.PG&E said inspectors found 55 instances of damage to their equipment statewide.The company does not expect another wind event to cause a shutoff in the next week.Customers are encouraged to visit itsand use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.