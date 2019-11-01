PG&E says 'essentially all' customers restored after outages

Currently, 1,400 total PSPS-impacted customers remain out of power.
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power shutdown
Due to favorable weather, PG&E did not need to turn off power in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties. This reduced the scope of the preventative outages by 30,000 to approximately 510,000 customers in portions of 22 counties. Most of those outages are in the North Bay, specifically in Sonoma and Napa counties. PG&E gave the weather "all clear" for inspections on Wednesday morning.
Power was restored to 96 percent of Marin County customers Wednesday afternoon, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. According to Napa County, most of Napa should have power by Wednesday night.
PG&E has restored power to all other Bay Area counties, except for Contra Costa County, which is at 97 percent restoration.
MAPS: Bay Area cities affected by PG&E power shutdown
PG&E said inspectors found 55 instances of damage to their equipment statewide.
The company does not expect another wind event to cause a shutoff in the next week.
TIMELINE: When will power go out in Bay Area, Northern California
Customers are encouraged to visit its website and use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.
For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- PG&E Power Outage: How long will this last, what's happening with PG&E, where can you get help?
- Should you file a claim with PG&E?
- PG&E tower near ignition point of Sonoma County wildfire was not shut off, had broken equipment
- How to prepare for PG&E power shutdowns
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
- How to store electricity before a power outage
PG&E confirmed at 10 p.m. Wednesday that it had restored power to approximately 312,000 customers, or 95 percent, since the Oct. 29 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).
ABC7 News reporters Liz Kreutz, Lauren Martinez, Vic Lee, Lyanne Melendez, Wayne Freedman, David Louie and the Associated Press contributed to this report.