Power lunch with Warren Buffett sells for $3.3 Million, benefits SF church

The annual auction to have a power lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett ended Friday night with the big winner once again San Francisco's Glide Memorial Church.The winning bid was $3,300,100 with the money going to the church's foundation which specializes in homeless outreach.This is the 19th year the auction has been held and it has raised more than $25 million for the Glide Foundation.This year's winner has chosen to remain anonymous but will have the opportunity of a lifetime. The person gets to take along seven friends for the private lunch in New York City.In the past the winner has dined with Buffett at Smith and Wollensky steakhouse.This year's winning bid easily surpassed last year's of $2.6 million and is the third highest in the auction's history. Buffett also makes annual donations to Glide.