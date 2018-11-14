In Oakland, a newborn is alive today thanks to the quick-thinking of an Oakland Police Officer. The baby was born yesterday to a homeless woman who was living out of her car.An obviously proud Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said: " this is what oakland does every single day is serve our community."His patrol yesterday afternoon started off quietly enough. But when he got to a side street near Laney College that all changed.He said: " I was flagged down by a citizen who advised me that a woman had just given birth in a vehicle."Simultaneously a motorist who spotted the woman - totally naked by the side of the road - was on the phone with Oakland police dispatcher Nicole Friend.Friend says: "absolutely I was terrified for her. I can't imagine being completely nude by the side of the road and having a baby on your own. I have four children I can't imagine doing that."Officer Palomo says the baby was turning blue. He cleared the baby boy's airway and began cpr. that's when the infant began breathing on his own. Mother and child were taken to Highland Hospital where both are doing okay:"all I could think is that i'm a father of two myself and I was just thinking I really needed to get that baby breathing" said Palomo.Turns out the woman was homeless and living out of her car. The good news is the city of Oakland has found the two a place to stay while they recover.