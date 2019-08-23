Society

Rainbow flag stirring up controversy at school in Occidental

By
OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KGO) -- In the Harmony Union School District of Occidental, in Sonoma County, the principal/superintendent does jobs large and small.

On Thursday afternoon, that means Matthew Morgan is setting up chairs for a school board meeting about an issue that has suddenly divided this community.

We asked if this was going to be a quiet meeting. Morgan responded, "I hope so, even with a large attendance."

The controversy began last week on the first day of school, and Mr. Morgans's first day on the job. He brought a rainbow flag to school as a welcome gesture. The complaints began the next day.

Kandi Cogliandro, a parent, said, "We can't have religion in school, we can't have ideology in school, politics should not be in school."

Cogliandro was even nervous about doing this interview for fear of how her neighbors might respond. And all from a simple, well-intentioned gesture on the elementary school campus.

"The importance right now is for children to be seen and acknowledged for who they are and to feel safe," said Morgan.

The entire district, including Harmony Elementary, has roughly 250 kids attending through the 8th grade. Most of the parents we spoke to have no issue with the flag.

Parent Bolt Rodriguez said, "Well I think the critics are just putting the rainbow flag in one camp. I think to them it means you're gay or queer and that's all it means to them."

But there is principle at play, Cogliandro told us.

"I feel people want to be equal but we are not equal when we do not agree that we share the same views."

At least they're hearing those views at that big meeting in this very small town.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoccidentalrainbowschoolsonoma countyflagsequal rights
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man on Bay Bridge causes major traffic delays
Passengers on flight from Oakland evacuated after report of possible smoke
Video shows new attack near where woman was assaulted by homeless man
Ramp still closed after truck hits guardrail on NB Highway 101 in SF
Chaotic scene as DNC votes down climate change debate at SF meeting
Humid conditions will make it feel hotter in Bay Area
San Jose police searching for 11-year-old boy
Show More
BART to consider banning panhandlers and performers
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Crews battle wildfire, 600 acres burned in Redding
Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run near SJSU
Missing Discovery Bay woman found dead
More TOP STORIES News