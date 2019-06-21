Rainbow rock outside San Francisco restaurant sparking controversy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A rainbow rock in an alcove of a sushi restaurant in San Francisco's Castro District is sparking controversy, with some saying it was meant to prevent homeless people from seeking shelter there.The Coalition on Homelessness shared a photo of the rock on Twitter, along with a message: "When you wanna look inclusive but hate homeless people."A manager at the restaurant said they put out for their Japanese Zen garden and there is a safe space in the entryway of the restaurant that homeless people can use.The Coalition on Homelessness has since deleted the tweet, and posted the message: "Ya'll, we made a mistake! While rocks r a common prt of anti-homeless architecture, this particular rock is NOT. It's a Japanese garden. Izakaya Sushi is a valued member of the commnity & is supportive of its homeless neighbors. We apologize & offer deep appreciation to the staff."